ODB returns to TNA, Kelly Kelly returns to a WWE video game, Rosemary note (videos)

– ODB Returns to TNA, Crushes Elegance Brand in Atlanta Chaos

TNA LEGEND ODB HAS ARRIVED AND TOOK OUT THE ELEGANCE BRAND WITH THE HELP FROM THE CAST OF MAMA JUNE 😭#TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/9Ozs2ZE9WL — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) March 6, 2026

TNA Wrestling lit up the Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta on Thursday with ODB’s explosive comeback, where she demolished The Elegance Brand alongside reality TV stars from Mama June: From Not to Hot.

– A vignette aired for Rosemary, were she signed a new TNA Contract.

– Barbie Blank is making her debut in WWE2K26 Ringside Pass Season 2, which resulted in the Kelly Kelly name trending on X this morning:

The former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly is making her highly-anticipated debut in #WWE2K26 Ringside Pass Season 2! @TheBarbieBlank pic.twitter.com/v4pyoBAZYq — #WWE2K26 (@WWEgames) March 6, 2026

For the first time in 13 years, Kelly Kelly will be in a WWE Video game.

WWE 2K26 DLC Page updated!

Season 1

– El Hijo del Vikingo

– Flammer

– Psycho Clown

– Mr. Iguana

Season 2

– Ax

– Crush

– Smash

– Kelly Kelly

Season 3

– Brian Pillman

– La Parka

– Matt Cardona

– Torrie Wilson

Season 4

– Jelly Roll

– Lady Shani

– Matt Hardy

– Jeff Hardy

Season 5

– Bam Bam Bigelow

– Brie Bella

– Pagano

– TBA

Season 6

– Earthquake

– Typhoon

– Octagon Jr.

– TBA

2 more to be revealed