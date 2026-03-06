ODB returns to TNA, Kelly Kelly returns to a WWE video game, Rosemary note (videos)

Steve Gerweck
– ODB Returns to TNA, Crushes Elegance Brand in Atlanta Chaos

TNA Wrestling lit up the Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta on Thursday with ODB’s explosive comeback, where she demolished The Elegance Brand alongside reality TV stars from Mama June: From Not to Hot.

– A vignette aired for Rosemary, were she signed a new TNA Contract.

– Barbie Blank is making her debut in WWE2K26 Ringside Pass Season 2, which resulted in the Kelly Kelly name trending on X this morning:

For the first time in 13 years, Kelly Kelly will be in a WWE Video game.

WWE 2K26 DLC Page updated!

Season 1
– El Hijo del Vikingo
– Flammer
– Psycho Clown
Mr. Iguana

Season 2
– Ax
– Crush
– Smash
– Kelly Kelly

Season 3
– Brian Pillman
– La Parka
Matt Cardona
Torrie Wilson

Season 4
– Jelly Roll
– Lady Shani
Matt Hardy
Jeff Hardy

Season 5
– Bam Bam Bigelow
Brie Bella
– Pagano
– TBA

Season 6
– Earthquake
– Typhoon
– Octagon Jr.
– TBA

2 more to be revealed

