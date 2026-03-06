David Otunga spotlights emerging wrestling talent, scouting the next generation for a “New Nexus”

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

LOS ANGELES, CA — Former WWE Superstar and multi-time Tag Team Champion David Otunga has turned his veteran eye toward the future of professional wrestling. In his latest video, “5 EVOLVE Superstars I’d Pick for the new NEW Nexus,” Otunga bridges the gap between the independent scene and the global stage by hand-picking five breakout stars to form a modern-day dominant faction.

Drawing on his experience as a founding member of the original Nexus, Otunga uses his platform to identify “can’t-miss” prospects who possess the charisma and ring work to take over the industry. By spotlighting these athletes, Otunga provides a massive stage for talent currently making waves in the EVOLVE promotion.

In the video, Otunga breaks down his scouting process for a five-member group designed to dominate NXT within six months. His top picks for this “Evolved Nexus” include:

Kali Armstrong: Identified as the “total package,” Otunga predicts she could step into a major brand and become a champion immediately due to her undeniable charisma and main-event-level presentation.

Kam Hendrix: Selected as the “Future World Champion,” Otunga highlights Hendrix’s presence, 6’4″ frame, and unique character work as the cornerstone of the faction.

Keanu Carver: Chosen as the group’s “Enforcer,” Otunga praises Carver’s legitimate physical presence and “menacing look,” comparing his intensity to the original powerhouses of the Nexus.

Drake Morreaux & Sam Holloway: Otunga envisions this pair as a powerhouse tag team, citing their massive size (6’7″ and 6’9″ respectively) and the confident “dominance” they bring to the ring.

“I know what worked with the Nexus and I know what things didn’t,” Otunga explains in the video. “I feel like if I put together the right people under my tutelage, they could come in and take over NXT within 6 months.”.

Beyond his final picks, Otunga also uses the video to shine a light on other rising talents he encountered during his scouting, including Dante Chen, Aaron Rourke, and Marcus Mathers.

Fans and industry insiders can watch the full scouting breakdown on David Otunga’s official YouTube channel.

About David Otunga: David Otunga is an actor, attorney, and professional wrestler best known for his tenure in WWE. As a two-time Tag Team Champion and a key member of the Nexus, Otunga now uses his digital platform to share insights into the wrestling world, legal analysis, and fitness.