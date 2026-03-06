Chelsea Green on her ankle injury, preview for tonight’s WWE Smackdown

– Chelsea Green speaks about her inner ankle being chipped and cracked.

On February 6th in the Triple Threat match with Lash Legend & Tiffany Stratton to see who would advance to the Elimination Chamber. Chelsea found herself having an ankle injury. Now speaking with The Ghost of Hollywood, Green goes deeper of her ankle injury:

“My ankle, it’s broken. The inner ankle bone chipped and cracked. It’s very much broken. A lot of people are questioning that. I’m able to (put) weight there. I feel like we’re on a good trajectory to make a solid comeback,” she said.

Currently there’s no timetable for Chelsea Green to return, however Green is still president and making decisions.

(Source: The Ghost of Hollywood)

– Announced for tonight three-hour:

• Drew McIntyre (c) vs Cody Rhodes – Undisputed WWE title match

• Jade Cargill & Rhea Ripley face off

• Nia Jax & Lash Legend celebration

• No. 1 Contender’s Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship (participants not announced yet)

• Tiffany Stratton, Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair & Sami Zayn are listed as featured stars for the show