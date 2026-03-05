WWE News and Notes

– Ever since Drew McIntyre won the Undisputed Championship, SmackDown attendance has increased by 30% compared to previous months. SmackDown ratings have also risen by 4.5% compared to the previous month.

– Trick Williams (via My Mom’s Basement) names Ilja Dragunov as the “stiffest” WWE star he’s ever been in the ring with.

“Ilja Dragunov. He kicked me one time and my vision turned off. Then he kicked me again and it cut back on. He said, ‘Protect yourself Trick!'”

– Bianca Belair (via IG) shared the flowers and card sent to her by Charlie (Dakota Kai):

“Hi B! Get Better Soon, Cant Wait To See You Back! And To Film More Tik Toks”

– Nattie praises yesterday’s session in The Dungeon as “Maybe the best practice we’ve ever had.”

Maybe the best practice we’ve ever had in The Dungeon. Four hours of sweat equity. So incredibly proud of this group tonight. pic.twitter.com/EwBc2lK1Fc — THE LOWKEY LEGEND (@NatbyNature) March 5, 2026