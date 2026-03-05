WWE hires a new head writer

Alexandra Williams, who was previously a senior writer and producer for WWE, posted yesterday that she has been promoted to VP and lead writer for Monday Night Raw.
Alexandra Williams, previously a senior writer and producer for WWE, announced her promotion to Vice President and Lead Writer for Monday Night Raw on LinkedIn. In her new role, she oversees creative development, including storylines, character arcs, and premium live event buildups like WrestleMania and Survivor Series.
