WWE considering several women’s matches for Wrestlemania, Gunther calls Cena farewell his career peak

WWE creative is discussing plans for up to six women’s matches on the WrestleMania 42 card over two nights, with five considered firm, surpassing the five women’s matches record from WrestleMania 36. Speculated bouts include Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill, Liv Morgan vs. Stephanie Vaquer, Iyo Sky vs. Giulia, Becky Lynch vs. AJ Lee, Asuka vs. Kairi Sane, and a multi-team Women’s Tag Team Championship match. The reports originated from WrestleVotes on Fightful Select.

In a recent interview, Gunther described submitting Cena with his sleeper hold at December 2025’s Saturday Night’s Main Event as unmatched in intensity, even rivaling WrestleMania. He followed it by retiring AJ Styles the same way at Royal Rumble 2026, though he fell short in the Rumble itself to winner Roman Reigns. Now, with WrestleMania 42 approaching, WWE has yet to decide his opponent, with names like Brock Lesnar, Rey Mysterio, and Oba Femi in play amid fan debates over protecting his dominant streak without a title shot.

