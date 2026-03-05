Update on David Finlay signing with AEW, Logan Paul on the sponsorship logos on WWE mats

– Dave Meltzer says WWE was interested in David Finlay, but once they realized he wasn’t signing, they put out negative stories:

Dave Meltzer says WWE was interested in David Finlay, but once they realized he wasn’t signing, they put out negative stories: "As soon as I think they knew he wasn't coming, we started with this, 'Oh we didn't really want him', low-ball offer stuff."https://t.co/7kI06cnup5 — AIR (@AIRGold_) March 5, 2026

– Logan Paul (via Impaulsive) has revealed that the sponsor logos on the WWE ring mat make the canvas very slippery for wrestlers. He said it wasn’t an issue when WWE initially used standard paint, but since switching to colored paint, the mat has become much more slippery.