Steph De Lander on the the lead-up to her TNA departure

Steph De Lander opened up about leaving TNA Wrestling after being denied the chance to wrestle, despite being medically cleared. She revealed, “I’ve had a neck injury for a while and I’ve actually had two neck surgeries, and no one knows that. I’ve only posted about one, but I actually had two.” She added, “Fully recovered, fully healed. I actually went to WWE’s spinal surgeon to do the surgeries. And I got clearance a few weeks ago.”

De Lander explained the lead-up to her departure: “I had been pitching storylines and working my way towards my in-ring return with TNA. But then I received a phone call on Monday of this week that basically they never wanted to let me wrestle at TNA again. They just didn’t feel comfortable with that.” She emphasized her frustration with management, saying, “I had a feeling that this was the way it was because every time I broached the subject about my in-ring return, I felt like the higher-ups were avoiding the question.”

When confronting her boss, she said, “Look, if there’s been a conversation about me not wrestling again, just let me know.” She recalled Carlos Silva’s response: “Look, we’re just not comfortable with you wrestling. … Yep, not into it.” Shocked, she asked, “Do you know what my injury is?” and said he “didn’t know. He couldn’t tell me what my injury was.” She criticized the lack of medical evaluation, stating, “I have not been evaluated by any medical professional on the TNA end…They haven’t contacted my surgeon. They haven’t looked at any of my medical stuff. They made a personal decision and that’s where we’re at now.”

(Source: TMZ’s Inside the Ring)