Rollins says him breaking up ‘The Shield’ changed wrestling (video), Penta says Dom is a “fake Mexican”

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
242

Seth Rollins says him breaking up ‘The Shield’ changed pro wrestling forever.

“Idk if the business is where it’s at today without that moment”

(source: The Pivot Podcast)

– WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta roasts former champion Dominik Mysterio:

“He’s a fake Mexican. He’s a fake son. He’s a fake husband. He’s a fake friend. He’s a fake wrestler…”

(source: No-Contest Wrestling)

