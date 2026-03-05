New AEW World Trios Champions crowned (video)

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
Don Callis Family (Kyle Fletcher, Kazuchika Okada, and Mark Davis) are new AEW World Trios Champions after MJF cost Hangman the match and Kevin Knight of Jetspeed Rodeo took the fall after a Rainmaker and a Gutwrench/Deadloft Piledriver.

