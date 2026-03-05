More WWE News and Notes

– WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas is expected to feature 14–16 matches across both nights, reports @WrestleVotes.

– Trick Williams on the biggest differences between the management styles of Triple H and Shawn Michaels in WWE

“I think both are great in their own right. Shawn Michaels has to babysit a little bit more, because NXT is younger talent, newer talent who are still trying to figure out their way in the business. So he has to be hands on and probably, like I said, babysit way more.

“Whereas Triple H is awesome. He just kind of sits back and sees who you are, and he decides how he wants to present you. So he’s more doing the polishing and the brushing up. At this point, SmackDown and Raw, you’re supposed to be a pro, this is the big leagues. He’s not babysitting. He’s making you a star to the next level.”

(source: My Mom’s Basement)

– Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced that WWE has officially signed his niece, Boston College softball player Zoe Hine.

– Danhausen posted:

The Ghoulhausens (or The Batties as long as @Jade_Cargill does not crush Danhausen into oblivion) pic.twitter.com/CzBIdHeFs6 — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) March 5, 2026