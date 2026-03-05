More on the Road Dogg and Kayla Braxton’s WWE departures

– Road Dogg quit WWE earlier today doing so in-person rather than being let-go, reports PWInsider. Company sources have cited that he openly expressed his unhappiness and tendered his resignation from the creative team.

– Kayla Becker, formerly known as Kayla Braxton, explained that several changes at WWE led to her decision to leave. She said things shifted when “The Bump was done” and “I wasn’t hosting the Kickoff shows anymore,” adding that “they brought in Jackie Redmond, who’s freakin’ phenomenal and she deserves every part of that decision.” Because of the changes, she said “I could kind of see the writing on the wall.”

Becker also felt the job no longer fit what she wanted, saying she didn’t want to go back to “showing up, grueling travel, to maybe get one pre-written interview.” She added that “my creativity was stifled” and “I wasn’t allowed to do any outside projects.”

She ultimately chose to move on for her future, explaining “as a woman, I’m getting a little older” and “I’m not gonna wake up in five more years and still be stuck doing this when I have these other things that I wanna be doing.” Becker said leaving was the right call and noted “the company was really supportive of it,” before joking they might have thought “thank god she’s leaving and we don’t have to be the bad guys.”

(Source: Busted Open Radio)