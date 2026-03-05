Long time creative team member gone from WWE

Former DX member “Road Dogg” Brian James is reportedly gone from World Wrestling Entertainment.

In a surprising development, it was noted that James has officially exited WWE and his role as co-lead writer for Smackdown after working behind the scenes with the company since 2014.

Additionally, WWE has reportedly begun the process of shaking things up internally, particularly within creative across both Raw and Smackdown.

(Source: BodySlam.net)