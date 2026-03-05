Knight asked about Wrestlemania (video), Saints expresses frustration with the concept of “eras” in WWE

– LA Knight (via The Coach’s Corner) says he doesn’t know any details about his WrestleMania match yet.

LA Knight says he doesn't know any details about his WrestleMania match yet. "Don't worry about the details because I don't have any. I know about as much as you know… I don't know a lot, I'd like to know more." (via The Coach's Corner) pic.twitter.com/oeFPP5hQ8p — Tribal Wrestling (@TribalMegastar) March 5, 2026

“Don’t worry about the details because I don’t have any. I know about as much as you know… I don’t know a lot, I’d like to know more.”

– Ricky Saints expressed frustration with the concept of “eras” in WWE, emphasizing personal impact over labels. He said, “I’m so sick of hearing about these ‘eras’. I don’t know if you are or not, but I hate it.” For him, the focus is on the present: “The time that I’m here is the time that counts. The period from this date to this date, whatever it is, that’s what matters.”

He also downplayed Joe Hendry’s role in NXT, noting, “I don’t believe (Joe Hendry) is the face of NXT right now, I think, even though this may be a quote unquote ‘transitional era’, it isn’t to me.” Saints emphasized the constant effort he puts in: “We are constantly doing work, I am constantly doing the work that needs to be done around here.”

Ultimately, he framed his legacy in terms of personal contribution rather than eras or others’ titles: “There is no era for this guy, Joe Hendry, there’s only me being here, on NXT, doing the work, and making sure that the day that I croak, people look back and think ‘wow, he really did change the landscape’.”

(Source: The Sportster)