IInspiration unsuccessful in AEW TV debut

On Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, the Brawling Birds improved to 4-0 by pinning Jessie McKay after a blistering Hayterade, giving former WWE stars Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay—the IInspiration—a tough TV debut in under two minutes. The Aussie duo, who signed multi-year deals last month and won gold in their first TNA match back in 2021, faced a stark contrast here against Hayter’s former interim champ power and Windsor’s hard style.

THE BRAWLING BIRDS CONTINUE THEIR UNDEFEATED STREAK! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/R2tqZzsOma — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2026

Fans split on the quick loss, some calling it a booking downgrade while others cheered the Birds’ dominance in AEW’s growing women’s tag division.