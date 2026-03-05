Elimination Chamber 2026 charts in 25 different countries on Netflix

The Elimination Chamber 2026 premium live event charted in 25 different countries on the Netflix rankings. The show, without the power of U.S. viewers, did not crack the top 10 global chart.

It was in the top 10 of Australia, Bahrain, Bolivia, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mexico, New Zealand Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Trinidad and Tobago, and United Kingdom.

There’s no total viewing number released since it was not in the global chart, but the number will be made available in June once Netflix releases the viewership of the first six months of every show on their service.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online