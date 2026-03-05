AEW Revolution adds Women’s title rubber match and Trios defense

All Elite Wrestling announced two huge title matches for Revolution at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles: a 2-out-of-3-falls bout for the AEW Women’s World Championship between champion Thekla and Kris Statlander, who have split their prior singles matches 1-1. The Don Callis Family—Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis—won the AEW World Trios Championships on Dynamite and now defend against JetSpeed’s Kevin Knight, ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey, and CMLL’s Místico.

"You wrote a check – and we cashed it!" EXCLUSIVE: The Don Callis Family is absolutely exuberant over winning their newest gold, the AEW World Trios Championship. And now, the plan is to get a championship for every single member of the Family as they roll through AEW Revolution!

The stacked lineup also features MJF vs. Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match, plus defenses by Jon Moxley, FTR, and grudge matches like Swerve Strickland vs. Brody King, all live on HBO Max PPV.