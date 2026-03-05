AEW releases ‘Everything You Need to Know About AEW’ beginner’s guide video

AEW published an 8-minute video on its YouTube channel featuring RJ City and Renee Paquette explaining the company’s weekly shows, pay-per-views, tournaments including the Continental Classic and Owen Hart Cup, prominent wrestlers, and championships. The guide aims to help new fans and those introducing friends to All Elite Wrestling get up to speed.

