AEW News and Notes

– “El Latino Man” Andrade El Idolo disses Bandido again about being a fan:

@bandidowrestler The call was more important than hearing you say pendejadas.

I thought you were one of the best Mexican wrestlers (Internet lies) but I realized you're just a fan of El Latino Man. Andrade El Idolo@AEW #AEWDynamite https://t.co/1pWeGmS8OU pic.twitter.com/K6NxVzHZyp

— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE better than MJF!!! (@AndradeElIdolo) March 5, 2026