AEW News and Notes

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
245

– “El Latino Man” Andrade El Idolo disses Bandido again about being a fan:

– TNT title match set for next week’s Dynamite:

– Announced for AEW Collision:

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* Swerve Strickland vs. Gravity
* $200,000 4 Way Tag match
* AEW tag team championship: FTR vs. The Rascalz

– AEW posted:

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here