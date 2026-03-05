AEW News and Notes

– “El Latino Man” Andrade El Idolo disses Bandido again about being a fan:
@bandidowrestler The call was more important than hearing you say pendejadas.
I thought you were one of the best Mexican wrestlers (Internet lies) but I realized you're just a fan of El Latino Man. Andrade El Idolo@AEW #AEWDynamite
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE better than MJF!!! (@AndradeElIdolo) March 5, 2026
– TNT title match set for next week’s Dynamite:
#AEWDynamite
8/7c, TBS + HBO Max
Next Wednesday, 3/11!
TNT Title@KyleFletcherPro vs @SpeedballBailey
Speedball beat Fletcher during the 2025 #AEWContinentalClassic, but after winning the Trios Title from Jet Set Rodeo, Fletcher wants to keep Pinkie with The Family, WEDNESDAY!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2026
– Announced for AEW Collision:
* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* Swerve Strickland vs. Gravity
* $200,000 4 Way Tag match
* AEW tag team championship: FTR vs. The Rascalz
#AEWCollision
LIVE, 8/7c, @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMAX
This Saturday, 3/7
AEW World Tag Team Championship
FTR vs @DezmondXavier/@ZacharyWentz
After beating FTR in an Eliminator Match, The Rascalz will get their AEW World Tag Team Title Match against Dax + Cash, THIS SATURDAY!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2026
– AEW posted:
EXCLUSIVE:
An enraged Hangman Page is more focused than ever for his Texas Death Match for the AEW World Title against @The_MJF – but as for the AEW World Trios Championship, he's called in reinforcements to team with JetSpeed vs @TheDonCallis Family at #AEWRevolution! pic.twitter.com/v4cJJeAiHP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2026