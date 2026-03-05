A&E and WWE announce return of LFG, Biography: WWE Legends, and Greatest Moments

A&E and WWE have announced the return of several fan-favorite series as part of their ongoing programming partnership.

A new season of “WWE LFG” debuts with an all-new format, spotlighting rising talent as they compete for the chance to become the next WWE Superstar.

“Biography: WWE Legends” returns featuring in-depth profiles of iconic Superstars including The Legion of Doom, The Four Horsemen, and the Von Erichs.

In addition, “WWE’s Greatest Moments,” hosted by renowned WWE announcer Michael Cole, will celebrate some of the most unforgettable moments in WWE history.

New seasons premiere Sunday, April 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, continuing a multi-year partnership that is set to air about 200 hours of original programming in the years ahead.

“Biography: WWE Legends” – New Episodes Premiere Sunday, April 26 at 8PM ET/PT

“WWE Legends” returns with new specials offering an inside look at legendary WWE Superstars, including the stories of the ‘Legion of Doom,’ ‘The Four Horsemen’ and famed ‘Von Erich family,’ that inspired a Hollywood film. “The Curse of the Von Erichs,” airing on 4/26 and 5/3, will delve into the history of the Von Erichs where Kevin Von Erich tells the powerful story behind his family’s wrestling dynasty and the tragedies faced in building their empire. Following on 5/10 and 5/17 respectively are special two-hour episodes highlighting the Legion of Doom, also known as The Road Warriors, who are regarded by many as the greatest tag team in pro wrestling history and The Four Horsemen, who were wrestling’s first true supergroup led by Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard and others.

“Biography: WWE Legends” is produced by WWE for A&E Network. Executive Producers for WWE are Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Lee Fitting, Ben Houser, Marc Pomarico, and Brian Decker. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson. A+E Global Media holds worldwide distribution rights to “Biography: WWE Legends.”

“WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats)” – New Season Premieres Sunday, April 26 at 10PM ET/PT

The in-ring competition series “WWE LFG” returns for a new season with an all-new format, raising the stakes as rising talent battle for a shot at WWE stardom. Competitors face relentless pressure training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida where there are no limits and one defining moment could advance a Future Great to NXT or end their journey in the program altogether. Guided by iconic coaches and special guests including Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley, Kevin Owens, Natalya and others, the series spotlights the next generation of hopefuls as they battle it out in front of packed crowds for a chance at greatness.

“WWE LFG” is produced for A&E by WWE. Executive producers for WWE are Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Lee Fitting, Ben Houser, Shawn Michaels, and Jeremy Borash, with Rob Sharenow, Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson serving as executive producers for A&E. A+E Global Media holds worldwide distribution rights to “WWE LFG.”

“WWE’s Greatest Moments” – New Season Premieres Sunday, April 26 at 11PM ET/PT

“WWE’s Greatest Moments” offers fans a chance to count down the most iconic events in WWE history. Hosted by legendary play-by-play announcer Michael Cole, each half-hour episode pays tribute to WWE Superstars and Legends such as Chyna, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Lex Luger, Seth Rollins and more. From unforgettable debuts and backstage chaos, to highlights from the premium live events like Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania, relive some of the most iconic moments from the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s.

“WWE’s Greatest Moments” is produced for A&E by WWE. Executive Producers for WWE are Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Lee Fitting, Ben Houser and Marc Pomarico. Jonathan Partridge serves as Executive Producer for A&E. A+E Global Media holds worldwide distribution rights to “WWE’s Greatest Moments.”

Episodes will be available next day On Demand and to stream on the A&E App and aetv.com

