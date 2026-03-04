WWE News and Notes

– Matches confirmed for Vengeance Day this weekend. As mentioned earlier, Lola Vice and Kelani Jordan go underground for a NXT Underground match. Tony D’Angelo faces Dion Lennox. Blake Monroe and Jaida Parker go at it in a street fight. Lastly, Izzi Dame defends the women’s North American Championship against Tatum Paxley.

– Ricky Saints on what would he change about his current NXT RUN so far.

Its been a year since Ricky Saints arrived in NXT, and is getting ready for the upcoming NXT PPV Vengeance Day. Recently Saints spoke to Battleground & was asked what he would change about his current NXT RUN if given the chance?! Saints response comes from a sense of fashion choices on tv:

“No, there’s nothing that I would change. Honestly. I think only because what would be the point, right? What would be the point in that? If anything, if I had to give you an answer, and I’ll pull it out of my wazoo here, there were some questionable outfits that I shouldn’t have worn. But even then, I still look great. Now, one great thing is we’ve been following your career for so long.”

(Source: BattleGround Podcast)

– Bianca Belair gives an update about her recovery:

Bianca Belair on IG “trying to get it back” Get well soon 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yvhSvVDPnc — J O H N (@RomanEra0) March 4, 2026

“Most days after therapy this is what happens. My finger just stiffens back up. It feels like I’m constantly starting over and everytime it’s painful.

“Every hour Im trying to move it so eventually it won’t be this way. Also, trying to keep scar tissue from forming again.”

– Kelani Jordan trains with Shayna Baszler for her NXT Underground Match against Lola Vice.