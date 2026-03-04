Viewership for the February 23rd edition of Raw on Netflix

The February 23 Raw had a place on the Netflix top 10 global chart with 2,800,000 global viewers, up 100,000 viewers from the previous week. This was the show with AJ Styles’ tribute and the return of Brock Lesnar.

Raw was #7 on the chart and had 5,600,000 viewing hours in total based on an edited show of 1 hour and 53 minutes.

The show charted in 21 different countries for the week, with Bahrain, Bolivia, Bahamas, Canada, Chile, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Jordan, Kuwait, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Trinidad and Tobago, United Kingdom, and United States.

