Rey Fenix congratulates his brother on winning the IC title, Logan Paul offers to fight any NFL player

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
185

– Rey Fenix congratulates his brother Penta on his championship, says he’s proud and loves him, and admits he misses teaming together, hinting at reliving the old days.

I miss sharing the ring with you, but now I think; would it be good to relive old times?

Logan Paul just offered $1M to any NFL player who can beat him in a fight:

“I would throttle Myles Garrett. Come to the gym and let’s see how it goes.”

