Rey Fenix congratulates his brother on winning the IC title, Logan Paul offers to fight any NFL player

– Rey Fenix congratulates his brother Penta on his championship, says he’s proud and loves him, and admits he misses teaming together, hinting at reliving the old days.

Felicidades mi brother chulo ❤️ nadie más que tú merece esta presea!

Tu disciplina y amor por este deporte te entregará mucho más que esto, orgulloso de ser tu hermano.

Congrats brother, you will always be my favorite luchador, i love you I miss sharing the ring with you, but… pic.twitter.com/nwzN8Rv3cN — REY FENIX WWE (@ReyFenixMx) March 4, 2026

I miss sharing the ring with you, but now I think; would it be good to relive old times?

– Logan Paul just offered $1M to any NFL player who can beat him in a fight:

Logan Paul just offered $1M to any NFL player who can beat him in a fight 😳 “I would throttle Myles Garrett. Come to the gym and let’s see how it goes.” pic.twitter.com/9yNY2NV2XQ — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) March 4, 2026

