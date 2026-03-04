Notes on Trick Williams, Nia Jax, CM Punk, and Brian Pillman

– WWE star Trick Williams describes what makes a shoe a Lemon Pepper Stepper: “Not about the color. Not about the texture. It’s a sauce.” He compares it to food, saying “It’s like Wingstop, it’s like KFC, it’s the sauce that makes it a Lemon Pepper Stepper.”

(Source: RoneDotCom(

– Lexis King announced that both he and his father, Brian Pillman, will be featured in WWE 2K26 as part of Season 3 of the Ringside Pass.

– Nia Jax fired back at CM Punk’s comment about Roman Reigns’ father, saying, “I think small men bark loud.” She added, “In that moment right there, he was probably feeling a little confident.” Jax also noted, “It’s funny because you see him walk away right after he says that line.” She emphasized her family’s strength: “That doesn’t bother me because I know what my family is physically capable of. We’ve shown it over the last three decades what our family is capable of, the Samoan Dynasty.” Concluding, she stated, “He can speak all he wants, but when it comes down to it exactly, the person who will be reigning over Phil will be none other than the OTC.”

(Source: Beyond The Bell)