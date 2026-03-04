More WWE News and Notes

– Nikkita Lyons via X:

no matter how many losses i face in this human experience, i still 🎶Win cause the L’s force growth 🌱 I AM NIKKITA MULTI MEDIA ✨ BIG KAT KITA ✨ THE LYONESS ✨ THE DIVINE FELINE ✨ RENAISSANCE WOMAN 🦁 my rise is inevitable ~ ROAR : Real Ones Always Rise . rock bottom is a… pic.twitter.com/YtMFuqNvUR — Nikkita Lyons (@nikkita_wwe) March 4, 2026

– CM Punk on if he would’ve joined the NWO or DX during the Monday Night War:

CM Punk on if he would've joined the NWO or DX during the Monday Night War: "Who paid more? That's my answer"pic.twitter.com/bEZPfkej7m — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) March 4, 2026

“Who paid more? That’s my answer”

– Tommy Dreamer on Danhausen in WWE:

Tommy Dreamer on Danhausen in WWE: "They have R-Truth more so on SmackDown, if this character could be utilized like R-Truth is, (but) on Raw, this will be a home run for Danhausen and the WWE."pic.twitter.com/Qxs4Ti5UO2 — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) March 4, 2026

“They have R-Truth more so on SmackDown, if this character could be utilized like R-Truth is, (but) on Raw, this will be a home run for Danhausen and the WWE.”

– R-Truth officially shows off his new bald look after recently shaving his head:

“ Truth 8:32 “ the truth..the whole truth..nothing but the truth… shall set you free…LIVE YOUR TRUTH… Ron Killings pic.twitter.com/4CTKeXVnM8 — Ron Killings (@RonKillings) March 2, 2026