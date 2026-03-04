More WWE News and Notes

Nikkita Lyons via X:

CM Punk on if he would’ve joined the NWO or DX during the Monday Night War:

“Who paid more? That’s my answer”

Tommy Dreamer on Danhausen in WWE:

“They have R-Truth more so on SmackDown, if this character could be utilized like R-Truth is, (but) on Raw, this will be a home run for Danhausen and the WWE.”

– R-Truth officially shows off his new bald look after recently shaving his head:

