MJF says he doesn’t see himself leaving AEW anytime soon, Sammy Guevara update

MJF says he doesn’t see himself leaving AEW anytime soon, highlighting creative freedom and success: “What keeps me at AEW is my ability to be myself. There’s no leash on me. I don’t have to worry about anybody sitting me down and telling me what I’m doing right or wrong.” He also points to his drawing power and accomplishments: “My boss knows I’m the draw. I have the World Title right now. Ratings are up, ticket sales are up… he lets me do my thing, so I don’t think I’ll ever leave.”

(Source: KVIA ABC-7)

– Sammy Guevara says he doesn’t know when he’ll return to the AEW lineup despite being physically fine:

“It’s a big question. Who knows, maybe tomorrow? No, I won’t be there tomorrow. It’s uncertain. I’d like to, but it’s not a question for me.”

