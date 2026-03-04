Logan Paul speaks on dropping Je’Von Evans on his head (video), Smackdown viewership

– Logan Paul speaks on dropping Je’Von Evans on his head during the Elimination Chamber:

(source: ImPaulsive)

– Smackdown last week, returning to USA Network after two weeks on SyFy due to the Winter Olympics coverage, drew 1,379,000 viewers, up 266,000 viewers from the prior week. This was the second most-watched episode of Smackdown for 2026 so far. The show had a 0.34 rating in 18-49, up 0.05 from the previous episode. The show ranked #2 in the top 50 cable chart for the night behind the NBA and #4 in all of TV.

(Ratings credit: Programming Insider, Colin Vassallo)

