Logan Paul defends LA Knight’s Elimination Chamber botch (video), Big E turns down commentary job

Steve Gerweck
WWE.com

Logan Paul defends LA Knight’s Elimination Chamber botch where he slipped off the ropes.

“That particular botch is not his fault. I was in the ring watching it go down live and I can feel the ropes before I do the jumps, they are so slippery you have no idea.”

(source: IMPAULSIVE)

– In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Big E revealed that he’s been offered a commentary position in WWE but turned it down to avoid the busy schedule.

“once you’re able to get off that hamster wheel and you realize that man, I have my weekends back again… life is good off the grind.”

