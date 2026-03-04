Drew McIntyre not happy about defending the title on Friday (video), Steve Blackman update

– Drew McIntyre is not happy he must defend his title against Cody Rhodes on Smackdown Friday night:
“Cody gets no rematch he has no win the Rumble or the Chamber and he did neither”
“Nick Aldis breached a contract i’m talking to the lawyers”
“Cody gets no rematch he has no win the Rumble or the Chamber and he did neither”
“Nick Aldis breached a contract i’m talking to the lawyers”
DREW MCINTYRE IS PISSED HE HAS TO DEFEND HIS TITLE ON FRIDAY 😭
(Graps Podcast)
pic.twitter.com/dIWRv6Uj4b
— FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) March 4, 2026
(source: Graps Podcast)
– Update on former WWE superstar Steve Blackman:
“Cody gets no rematch he has no win the Rumble or the Chamber and he did neither”
“Nick Aldis breached a contract i’m talking to the lawyers”
DREW MCINTYRE IS PISSED HE HAS TO DEFEND HIS TITLE ON FRIDAY 😭
(Graps Podcast)
pic.twitter.com/dIWRv6Uj4b
— FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) March 4, 2026