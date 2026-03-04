David Finlay makes his Dynamite debut, three new additions to the AEW roster

By
Steve Gerweck
-
1
350

Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy defeat The Dogs. After the match, David Finlay appears and backs up his brothers.

Tony Khan has made if official. David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, and Clark Connors are All Elite.

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here