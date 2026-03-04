David Finlay makes his Dynamite debut, three new additions to the AEW roster

Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy defeat The Dogs. After the match, David Finlay appears and backs up his brothers.

THAT’S @THEDAVIDFINLAY WITH THE SHILLELAGH! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/6CDYSauKiF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2026

The Dogs have become even more dangerous with the arrival of @THEDavidFinlay! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/XHrciP2vCJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2026

Tony Khan has made if official. David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, and Clark Connors are All Elite.