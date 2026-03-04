David Finlay makes his Dynamite debut, three new additions to the AEW roster

Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy defeat The Dogs. After the match, David Finlay appears and backs up his brothers.
Tony Khan has made if official. David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, and Clark Connors are All Elite.
They made their presence known on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite tonight, and now it’s official:
The Dogs @GabeKidd0115 @ClarkConnors @THEdavidfinlay are All Elite! pic.twitter.com/9bctYCtE4X
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 5, 2026
I thought everyone said him going to wwe was a done deal?