Alberto El Patron launching a new promotion, Charlotte Flair at an NHL game (video)

– NHL’s Anaheim Ducks posted:

– Alberto El Patron has officially launched LM52, a new Mexican wrestling promotion aimed at honoring tradition while creating opportunities for both independent and established talent. The project is co-led by Dr. Wagner Jr. and will be headquartered at the Interlomas Forum, which will serve as its main venue and TV recording center. The name “52” represents Mexico’s international telephone prefix, symbolizing the company’s global ambitions.

LM52 says it was created to dignify wrestlers and protect the historical legacy of Mexico’s legendary wrestling dynasties. The roster blends established names and rising stars, including El Hijo de Dos Caras, Cinta de Oro, Chessman, Texano Jr., Silver King Jr., Metalik, and Carlito, alongside newer characters such as Diosa Quetzal, Pig Destroyer, Saggitarius, Rey Mictlán, Hellboy, Noisy Boy, and Vampiro Canadiense. The inclusion of second-generation talent tied to icons like Dos Caras, Mil Máscaras, Silver King, and Dr. Wagner Jr. reinforces its focus on heritage.

The promotion will debut on May 7, 2026, and has secured a distribution deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to air events in Mexico and the U.S. on Space and Discovery in Spanish. Led administratively by Ricardo Moreno, LM52 aims to expand across Mexico and establish a presence on the international wrestling calendar.