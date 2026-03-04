4-pack offer for NXT live TV at Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden on March 31

WWE is running a 25% sale for those attending NXT at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden if you purchase four tickets together.

The March 31 live television tapings still has a way to go in terms of sales, hence the Me+3 4-pack offer which starts at $71.50 per ticket.

Seats have been restricted to just the lower section of the theater, with none of the 300 Level open.

This NXT episode will take place the night after Raw in Madison Square Garden.

