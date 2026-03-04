3/4/26 AEW Dynamite Recap



Location: El Paso, Texas

Venue: Don Haskins Center

Commentary Team: Excalibur and Tony Schiavone

—

Match 1 – AEW World Championship Match

MJF (c) vs. Kevin Knight

They take each other down, and then Knight gains control with a series of arm-drags. Knight holds onto the last one, but MJF gogues his eyes to get free. Knight comes back with a few quick shots and gets a one count. Knight backs MJF into the corner, but MJF delivers a right hand. Knight chops MJF in the corner and stomps him down before going for the UFO Splash. MJF dodges it and delivers a knee to Knight’s midsection. MJF runs the ropes and hip-thrusts into Knight’s face and gets a two count, but Knight comes right back and gets a two count of his own.

MJF delivers another knee to the midsection and works him over in the corner. MJF whips Knight into the opposite corner and gets him to the apron, but Knight comes back with a few shots and takes MJF down. Knight delivers a dropkick and follows with a scoop slam. Knight connects with a splash and goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out at two. Knight sends MJF to the outside and takes him down with a dive over the top rope before getting him back into the ring. MJF comes back with another knee to the midsection and sends Knight to the apron.

MJF goes for the Heat Seeker, but Knight gets free and delivers a DDT for a two count. Knight charges at MJF in the corner, but MJF counters with an Alabama Slam and follows with an F5 for a two count. Knight comes back with a roll-up and a back-slide for two counts, and then they exchange two counts for a bit. Knight sends MJF to the outside and takes MJF down with a dive as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, MJF slams Knight into the barricade. Knight comes back with a moonsault knee strike from the barricade and gets MJF back into the ring. Knight sets up for the UFO Splash, but MJF crotches him on the turnbuckle. MJF rakes Knight’s back and goes after his eyes, but Knight hangs him upside down and connects with Coast-to-Coast. Knight connects with the UFO Splash, but MJF kicks the referee into the ropes and Knight only gets a two count. Knight goes for the UFP Splash again, but MJF gets his knees up and then hits the Heat Seeker for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW World Champion: MJF

-After the match, MJF goes to hit Knight with the Dynamite diamond ring, but Adam Page distracts him from the ramp. Mike Bailey sends MJF to the outside with a thrust kick before helping Knight to his feet.

—

Match 2 – Tag Team Match

Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy vs. The Dogs (Clark Connors and Gabe Kidd)

Allin and Cassidy attack the Dogs during their entrance and they all brawl to ringside. Cassidy takes Kidd down and Allin dropkicks Connors into the barricade. Allin charges at Connors again, but Connors dodges and sends Allin into the barricade this time. Kidd chokes Cassidy on the ring steps, which are by the timekeeper’s table, but Cassidy sends him to the floor. Connors dives onto Cassidy and they crash through the table as Allin and Kidd get into the ring. Kidd slams Allin with a fisherman’s buster and the doctors check on Cassidy as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Allin sends Kidd to the floor and drops Connots with a kick. Kidd comes back and shoves Allin to the floor before tossing him back to Connors. Connors beats Allin down and tries to whip him with his belt, but the referee takes it away. Allin trips Connors with his belt and tags Cassidy in. Cassidy delivers his kicks to the Dogs and takes them down with a double hurricanrana. Cassidy slams them into the turnbuckle and drops Kidd with an elbow strike. Cassidy delivers a PK to Connors and follows with Beach Break for a two count as Kidd breaks it up.

Kidd kicks Allin in the corner and slams Cassidy down, but Cassidy comes back with Stundog Millionaire and Allin follows with a Code Red. Allin delivers a stunner to Connors and Cassidy follows with a DDT. Allin drops the Dogs with a double Coffin Drop to the outside and Cassidy drops Connors with the Orange Punch for the pin fall.

Winners: Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy

-After the match, David Finlay attacks Cassidy and Allin with a shillelagh. Finaly and the Dogs beat down Cassidy and Allin.

—

Backstage, Renee Paquette is with Andrade El Idolo and Bandido. Bandido says their match at Revolution means a lot to him and a dream come true. Idolo says Bandido is one of the bext Mexican wrestlers alive, but he doesn’t know if Bandido wants to fight or wants a selfie. Idolo says he will see Bandido at Revolution.

—

Match 3 – Tag Team Match

The Brawling Birds (Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter) vs. The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay)

The Birds attack the IInspiration before they finish their entrance and deliver chops to them in the corner. Windsor sends McKay into Hayter, who delivers a back-breaker. Windsor drops McKay with a lariat, and then they double suplex Lee. The Birds deliver clotheslines, and then deliver Two Birds One Stone and get the double pin fall.

Winners: The Brawling Birds

—

Match 4 – Singles Match

Adam Page vs. Marty Stone

Page drops Stone with the clothesline, and then hits the Buckshot Lariat for the pin fall.

Winner: Adam Page

-After the match, Page says his ass isn’t the one he wanted to beat tonight. Page says he has put his entire future on the line to teach MJF a lesson at Revolution. Page says he has no conscious in Texas Death, and then tells MJF he will rip and tear him and only let him lie when he is finished with him. Page tells MJF to put his diamond ring back on his pinky and show him how much good it will do for him at Revolution.

MJF comes to the stage and asks Page if he didn’t just see him beat Kevin Knight’s ass. MJF says it’s bad enough he has to see Page at the press conference and tells him not to make him come to the ring and kick his ass. Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis attack Page from behind and beat him down, but Knight and Mike Bailey rush the ring with chairs to make the save.

Don Callis comes to the ring with Lance Archer and says he has something important to say. Callis says he sees three champions in the ring and also sees three greedy, milleninal punks. Callis says they are the Trios Champions and are going after singles titles as well, and then says Page, Bailey, and Knight said they would defend their titles any place at any time. Callis says he had a conversation with Tony Khan and the place is El Paso, Texas, and the time is the main event later tonight in a match against Davis, Okada, and Fletcher.

—

Earlier today, Renee sat down with FTR and The Young Bucks. Dax Harwood says they already bested The Briscoes two out of three and when they beat the Bucks at Revolution they will officially go down as the greatest tag team of all time. Nick Jackson says FTR attack their family and the match at Revolution is about the tag titles and getting revenge for their family. Matt Jackson says they are ready to fight, but they want to do it at Revolution in front of their entire family. Cash Wheeler says the Bucks aren’t mature enough to handle the situation and go to leave, and then Harwood says the Bucks are lucky for the no-contact clause. Harwood says they didn’t agree for no contact with “him” and lays Brandon Cutler out with a right hand before leaving.

—

Match 5 – AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match

Jon Moxley vs. Hechicero

Moxley takes Hechicero down, but Hechicero trips him up and drops an elbow on his back. Moxley comes back and works over Hechicero’s arm, but Hechicero applies a side-headlock. Moxley gets a roll-up for a two count and applies his own side-headlock. Moxley goes for a kimura, but Hechicero gets free and wrenches his neck. They exchange clotheslines and shoulder tackles, and then Hechicero kicks Moxley in the midsection. Hechicero takes Moxley to the corner and delivers a series of right hands. Moxley counters the last shot and bites Hechicero’s fingers.

Moxley delivers his own rights and follows with a corner clothesline. Hechicero connects with a sunset flip and goes for a cross arm-breaker, but Moxley gets free. Hechicero chops Moxley in the corner and pulls his arm over the top rope. Hechicero delivers a diving elbow strike and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out at two as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Hechicero takes Moxley down and applies the Lasso from El Paso. Hechicero sends Moxley into the corner and charges, but Moxley dodges. Hechicero clotheslines Moxley in the ropes and holds on for a choke, but Moxley counters with a cutter. Hechicero comes back with a dragon screw in the ropes and then hyperextends Moxley’s knee in the ropes. Hechicero goes up top, but Moxley cuts him off and suplexes him down for a two count. Moxley applies a rear choke, but Hechicero counters into one of his own.

Moxley gets free and locks in a cross arm-breaker, but Hechicero counters into a double knee-bar. They exchange chops and Hechicero sends Moxley to the corner. Hechicero connects with a knee strike, but Moxley comes back with a clothesline. Moxley goes for the Death Rider, but Hechicero counters with a flapjack. Hechicero rolls Moxley around the ring and gets a two count, but Moxley comes back with a shot to Hechicero’s back and follows with a stomp. Moxley delivers a running knee strike and follows with the Death Rider for the pin fall.

Winner: Jon Moxley

-After the match, Moxley leaves through the crowd as Konosuke Takeshita gets into the ring and stares him down.

—

Brody King makes his way to the ring. King says he can be like Swerve Strickland and just tell everyone how dangerous he is, but he doesn’t need to do that because he knows he is the most dangerous man in AEW. King calls Strickland out, but Prince Nana comes to the stage instead. Nana asks King if he is sure he wants to go down that road with Strickland, and King tells Nana to bring Strickland out. Nana introduces Strickland, but Strickland attacks King from behind.

Strickland hits King with his chain and follows with the House Call. Strickland wraps the chain around King’s throat and pulls it over the top rope to choke King out. Strickland says this is how you chain a dog up, and then says he already sent a message to Kenny Omega. Strickland says he now has to send a message to King, and this is how you send a message as the most dangerous man in AEW. Strickland says he will see King at Revolution, and then Bandido rushes to the ring to make the save as Strickland backs away.

—

Outside the arena, Danial Garcia talks about the Don Callis Family always causing problems, and then Wheeler Yuta says losing his hair was the darkest day in his life, but the Death Riders have his back. Marina Shafir tells Toni Storm to shoot from the hip, and Moxley says no one does it like they do anywhere in the world. Moxley says he and Takeshita are going to go as long and as far as it takes at Revolution until they see it through to the end.

—

Match 6 – AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Thekla (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

Rosa delivers a chop and takes Thekla to the corner. Rosa slams Thekla’s head into the trnbuckles and follows with more chops. Rosa delivers a back elbow and takes Thekla down with a snapmare. Rosa gets ready to run the ropes, but Thekla ducks to the floor. Rosa takes her down with a lariat from the apron and chops her against the barricade. Rosa slams Thekla into the apron and drops her with a cross-body from the barricade. Rosa gets Thekla into the ring and kicks her in the ropes. Thekla comes back with a kick of her own to send Rosa to the floor, and connects with a double stomp from the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Rosa delivers shots to Thekla’s midsection and backs her into the corner. Thekla comes back with a kick to the face and applies a modified Tarantula in the ropes. Thekla slaps Rosa a few times, but Rosa comes back with a right hand. They exchange shots, and Rosa delivers a stunner. Rosa follows with a corner clothesline and takes Thekla down before delivers a double knee strike. Rosa delivers a dropkick in the ropes and follows with a fisherman’s buster for a two count. Rosa stomps on Thekla and goes up top, but Thekla cuts her off with a right hand.

Thekla climbs and they exchange elbow strikes. Thekla delivers a spider suplex and follows with a spear, but pulls Rosa up at the two count. Thekla delivers elbow strikes and goes for a stomp, but Rosa counters with a cutter. Rosa delivers Fire Thunder Driver and goes for the cover, but Thekla kicks out at two. Rosa goes for a running clothesline, but Thekla ducks under and delivers a spear. Thekla connects with a stomp, and then delivers another stomp right after for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW Women’s World Champion: Thekla

-After the match, the Sisters of Sin come to the ring to celebrate with Thekla. Kris Statlander comes to ringside, but security gets in between her and the Sisters. Thekla attacks Rosa from behind, and Statlander gets into the ring. Thekla escapes and stares Statlander down as she checks on Rosa.

—

A video recap of last week’s Mile High Madness main event airs, with Jack Perry saying it is time for him and Ricochet to finish the war. Ricochet says if it is a war that Perry wants, then it’s a war that he’s got.

—

Renee interviews Tommaso Ciampa. Ciampa says Kyle Fletcher took the TNT title from him and is now hiding behind the Don Callis Family. Ciampa says Fletcher knows if they meet again, the title will come back to him, and says if he has to play the games and earn another match, he will. Ciampa says he came to AEW to be a top guy, but he is interrupted by FTR.

Dax Harwood gets in Ciampa’s face, but then hugs him. Harwood says he is only here to welcome an old friend to AEW, and then says he can’t think of a better way for Ciampa to be a top guy in AEW than to surround himself with top guys. Ciampa says he hated their guts ten years ago and he still does and then insults Stokely. Harwood tells Ciampa no one insults Stokely that way and if Ciampa has a problem with him, then he has a problem with them.

Ciampa says he didn’t sign a no-contact clause earlier and delivers a right hand to Harwood. Cash Wheeler gets in between them, and Harwood tells Ciampa he isn’t mad at him and will see him at Collision.

—

Backstage, Toni Storm walks into the trainer’s room to check on Orange Cassidy. Cassidy says he and Allin will fight the Dogs every week forever, and then Storm says they still have to fight the Death Riders again. Cassidy agrees and Storm tells the cameraman to leave.

—

Match 7 – AEW World Trios Championship Match

Jet Set Rodeo (Adam Page, Kevin Knight, and Mike Bailey) vs. The Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis) (w/Don Callis)

All six guys brawl at the start and Bailey and Fletcher are left in the ring. Bailey drops Fletcher with a hurricanrana, but Okada and Davis come back to distract him. The Family triple-teams Bailey in the corner and Davis tags in. Davis drops a knee on Bailey and goes for the cover, but Bailey kicks out at two. Okada tags in and delivers shots, and then Fletcher tags back in. Bailey catches Fletcher into a roll-up for a two count, and then Page tags in. Page delivers shots to Davis and Okada, and then takes Fletcher down with a clothesline. Page delivers clotheslines to all of them, and then sends Fletcher to the outside.

Page sends Davis and Okada into the barricade, and then drops Fletcher with another shot in the ring. Knight tags in, and JSR triple-teams Fletcher. JSR deliver right hands to the Family in the corners, and then send them all to the floor. Bailey and Page dive onto Okada and Davis, but Fletcher counters Knight and throws him into the barricade as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Bailey and Page get sent to the floor, and then Knight gets triple-teamed in the ring. Okada delivers a dropkick and goes for the cover, but Bailey breaks it up and sends Fletcher to the outside. Okada delivers an elbow to Bailey, but Knight drops Okada with a dropkick. Fletcher and Bailey tag in, and Bailey drops Fletcher with a moonsault to the floor. Bailey drops Davis with a missile dropkick and follows with round kicks to Fletcher. Bailey causes Davis to senton onto Fletcher, and then drops him with a kick.

Fletcher kicks Bailey in the face, but Bailey comes back with a PK. Okada breaks up the cover, but Bailey kicks him in the head. Page and Davis tag in and exchange shots. Page delivers an enzuigiri, and follows with Deadeye for a two count as Fletcher breaks it up. Fletcher kicks Bailey in the face, but Bailey comes back with a reverse hurricanrana. Bailey flips onto Fletcher on the outside and Page delivers lariats to Davis. Knight tags in and Page goes to the apron, but MJF pulls him down and hits him with the ring. Okada drops Knight with the Rainmaker, and Daivs delivers a piledriver for the pin fall.

Winners and new AEW World Trios Champions: The Don Callis Family