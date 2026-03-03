WWE News and Notes

– WWE’s plans for Gunther at WrestleMania are reportedly undetermined. WWE has 3 options: Oba Femi, Rey Mysterio or Brock Lesnar.
(source: WrestleVotes Radio)
– WWE posted:
.@WWERomanReigns is about to enter that zone… 😲 pic.twitter.com/OFJ1rX3xyS
— WWE (@WWE) March 3, 2026
– WWE Wrestler Turned Color Commentator Matt Polinsky, Known as Corey Graves on TV, Teaches Live Sports Production Course at Point Park University
– Finn Balor’s reaction to Dominik Mysterio losing the Intercontinental Championship to Penta on WWE Raw:
Boy that escalated quickly pic.twitter.com/vmPb0Vb5J7
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) March 3, 2026
“Boy that escalated quickly”
– Dominik Mysterio might have lost the IC Championship to Penta on RAW but he still has Liv Morgan:
You’re still the greatest IC champion of allllll time ❤️🔥🫰@DomMysterio35
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) March 3, 2026