WWE News and Notes

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
189

– WWE’s plans for Gunther at WrestleMania are reportedly undetermined. WWE has 3 options: Oba Femi, Rey Mysterio or Brock Lesnar.

(source: WrestleVotes Radio)

– WWE posted:

WWE Wrestler Turned Color Commentator Matt Polinsky, Known as Corey Graves on TV, Teaches Live Sports Production Course at Point Park University

Finn Balor’s reaction to Dominik Mysterio losing the Intercontinental Championship to Penta on WWE Raw:

“Boy that escalated quickly”

– Dominik Mysterio might have lost the IC Championship to Penta on RAW but he still has Liv Morgan:

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here