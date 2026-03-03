WWE News and Notes

– WWE’s plans for Gunther at WrestleMania are reportedly undetermined. WWE has 3 options: Oba Femi, Rey Mysterio or Brock Lesnar.

(source: WrestleVotes Radio)

– WWE posted:

– WWE Wrestler Turned Color Commentator Matt Polinsky, Known as Corey Graves on TV, Teaches Live Sports Production Course at Point Park University

– Finn Balor’s reaction to Dominik Mysterio losing the Intercontinental Championship to Penta on WWE Raw:

Boy that escalated quickly pic.twitter.com/vmPb0Vb5J7 — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) March 3, 2026

“Boy that escalated quickly”

– Dominik Mysterio might have lost the IC Championship to Penta on RAW but he still has Liv Morgan:

You’re still the greatest IC champion of allllll time ❤️‍🔥🫰@DomMysterio35 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) March 3, 2026