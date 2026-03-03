WWE coverage in Austria, Germany, and Japan moving to Netflix in April

Netflix will soon be adding three more countries for complete WWE coverage as Austria, Germany, and Japan join the streaming service on April 1 following the expiration of WWE’s local media rights deals.

For Austria and Germany, WWE programming airs on ProSieben MAXX and they still had a running version of the WWE Network for premium live events and other shows. The WWE Network in Germany will shut down when WWE launches on Netflix.

In Japan, all WWE programming airs on ABEMA, a popular streaming service in the country.

As previously announced, Italy will also join in April, and the country was rewarded with its first WWE PLE later in May.

