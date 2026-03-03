Tommy Dreamer on the heated Punk-Reigns promo

Tommy Dreamer weighed in on the heated promo between CM Punk and Roman Reigns on WWE Raw, saying, “It took the air out of that building” the moment Punk delivered his sharpest line. Dreamer described the crowd’s reaction as, “I can’t believe my babyface — a guy that I’m cheering during this promo — just went there,” showing how stunned fans were in the moment.

He praised the intensity of the segment, highlighting the “back and forth jabs, barbs at each other” that made the confrontation feel “very, very real.” Dreamer added, “Everything that CM Punk has stated about Roman, it’s true because of their past history,” reinforcing how their real-life tension added weight to every word. When questioning if it crossed a line, he answered his own question: “Was it too much? I always say no, in wrestling, nothing is ever too much.”

Even though he admitted, “This match already has me,” and felt that “at the end of the day, I did feel CM Punk got the best of Roman Reigns,” Dreamer sensed a shift in the audience. “I also think the fans started leaning to Roman Reigns,” he explained, largely because of “that exit and that dig line.” He summed it up with the crowd’s likely reaction: “Man, you didn’t have to go there, and you did.”

(Source: Busted Open Radio)