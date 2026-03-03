Ricky Saints on Cody Rhodes, Kris Statlander on people criticizing her promos (videos)

– Ricky Saints on Cody Rhodes:
Ricky Saints on Cody Rhodes
“The friendship in itself is great bc I don’t know if he sees a younger kid in me when he was first starting out. I don’t know. I would think so.”
(source: Battleground)
– Kris Statlander on people criticizing her promos:
Kris Statlander on people criticizing her promos:
"Getting my own voice into my promos has helped me speak more like I would and do the promos that I wanna do."
"I wish people would give grace that not everyone is perfect right away."
(source: Chris Van Vliet)