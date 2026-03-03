Ricky Saints on Cody Rhodes, Kris Statlander on people criticizing her promos (videos)

– Ricky Saints on Cody Rhodes:

Ricky Saints on Cody Rhodes “The friendship in itself is great bc I don’t know if he sees a younger kid in me when he was first starting out. I don’t know. I would think so.” (Battleground)pic.twitter.com/FVHjLyWpml — Vick (@Vick_8122) March 3, 2026

“The friendship in itself is great bc I don’t know if he sees a younger kid in me when he was first starting out. I don’t know. I would think so.”

(source: Battleground)

– Kris Statlander on people criticizing her promos:

Kris Statlander on people criticizing her promos: "Getting my own voice into my promos has helped me speak more like I would and do the promos that I wanna do." "I wish people would give grace that not everyone is perfect right away." (@ChrisVanVliet) pic.twitter.com/EAq8vko7hA — AIR (@AIRGold_) March 3, 2026





“Getting my own voice into my promos has helped me speak more like I would and do the promos that I wanna do.”

“I wish people would give grace that not everyone is perfect right away.”

(source: Chris Van Vliet)