Ricky Saints on Cody Rhodes, Kris Statlander on people criticizing her promos (videos)

Steve Gerweck
– Ricky Saints on Cody Rhodes:

“The friendship in itself is great bc I don’t know if he sees a younger kid in me when he was first starting out. I don’t know. I would think so.”

(source: Battleground)

Kris Statlander on people criticizing her promos:



“Getting my own voice into my promos has helped me speak more like I would and do the promos that I wanna do.”

“I wish people would give grace that not everyone is perfect right away.”

(source: Chris Van Vliet)

