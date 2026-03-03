Ricky Saints addresses wrestling tribalism, Kris Statlander praises Mercedes Moné

– Ricky Saints addressed wrestling tribalism, saying “you’ll have that in every aspect,” but admitted it feels more amplified today because “we’re all on social media… so it’s a little bit more saturated” and “a little bit more sensitive and touchy.”

Still, he emphasized that the online noise doesn’t reflect real-life crowds, noting that when you attend live events, “no one cared. You know what I’m saying?” He explained that fans from his runs in All Elite Wrestling, National Wrestling Alliance, and his current chapter all show up together — “They all mesh. They all share a commonality.”

Saints added that he actually appreciates some of that brand loyalty, saying “I do think that it is kind of cool to a certain degree” and “I like the fondness of that,” because passion is what drives fandom: “If you ain’t got passion for your team, then what are you doing?”

(Source: Battleground Podcast)

– Kris Statlander praises Mercedes Moné:

“I love working with her. She’s motivated me in ways that I could never explain, because of just her talent and her passion for wrestling also.”

(source: Chris Van Vliet)