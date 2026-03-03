Penelope Ford to miss upcoming CMLL match, Andrade and Bandido on their AEW Revolution match

– Megan Bayne replaces the injured Penelope Ford to face Olympia in a CMLL vs AEW matchup, while Zeuxis takes on Mina Shirakawa in another CMLL vs AEW clash.

– Andrade and Bandido talk about their upcoming match at AEW Revolution:

I never imagined Andrade came out!! He said he doesn’t like to wrestle against mexas! But for me it is amazing!!

I used to see him in our hometown when I was a child and he was a big inspiration for me to be a wrestler!!now having a match against him it’s a dream come true!!… https://t.co/xLnT5U6THI — Bandido🔫🌵 (@bandidowrestler) March 1, 2026

Andrade replied:

Yes, and it’s true, I hate hitting Mexicans, but this time is different! Do you know why I confronted you? Because people say @bandidowrestler was the best wrestler of 2025 and all that garbage. When my whole life in the business I’ve had great matches in every company, I’m in better shape than you. I’m better, I have more experience, I can handle all styles, and you know very well that I’m not MJF, and you know that I’m the best wrestler from the Laguna and the best Mexican wrestler today, and one of the best in the world. Reza por que tu sueño se cumpla!!