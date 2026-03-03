NXT preview for tonight, official Wrestlemania poster for CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
160

– NXT preview for tonight:

• Jaida Parker & Blake Monroe face-to-face before Vengeance Day
Jacy Jayne (C) vs Zaria for the NXT Women’s Title
Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley face-to-face before Vengeance Day
• Ricky Saints experience
• Hank, Tank & Shiloh Hill vs The Vanity Project
Wren Sinclair vs Nikkita Lyons in a Women’s Speed Title tournament match

Triple H has released the following poster for CM Punk vs Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Title at Wrestlemania:

