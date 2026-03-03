NXT preview for tonight, official Wrestlemania poster for CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns

– NXT preview for tonight:
After the announcement of their match at #VengeanceDay, @Jaida_Parkerwwe and @BlakeMonroeWWE will meet face-to-face one last time TOMORROW on #WWENXT!
📺 8 ET/7 CT on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/saMLOlU2Y4
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 2, 2026
• Jaida Parker & Blake Monroe face-to-face before Vengeance Day
• Jacy Jayne (C) vs Zaria for the NXT Women’s Title
• Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley face-to-face before Vengeance Day
• Ricky Saints experience
• Hank, Tank & Shiloh Hill vs The Vanity Project
• Wren Sinclair vs Nikkita Lyons in a Women’s Speed Title tournament match
– Triple H has released the following poster for CM Punk vs Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Title at Wrestlemania:
#wwe pic.twitter.com/MTimxuLssb
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) March 3, 2026