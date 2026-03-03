More WWE News and Notes

– Penta officially has his “plates” put into the Intercontinental Championship:

– Multiple reports from PWInsider indicate the current internal direction in WWE is for Randy Orton to face Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 42. This follows Randy Orton’s win in the Elimination Chamber, with Cody Rhodes expected to defeat Drew McIntyre for the title beforehand.

– CM Punk, AJ Lee and Danhausen backstage at Elimination Chamber:

– There are people within WWE who believe the company is seriously considering a “double turn” involving Trick Williams and Sami Zayn, with Trick turning babyface and Sami turning heel.

