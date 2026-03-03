More on the Jade Cargill-Rhea Ripley Twitter spat

Dave Meltzer broke down the Twitter back-and-forth involving Jade Cargill and Rhea Ripley, saying it was reportedly a work but reflected a real perspective among talent. “The deal that’s interesting about this angle is, they’ve involved other people to make you think it’s real.”

He added that the tweets mirrored sentiments he had personally heard: “Ever since that thing with Jade (Cargill) and Shayna Baszler from months and months ago, when in reading this I’m thinking ‘that is exactly what these people would say.’” He emphasized, “I’m not saying the people who tweeted have said that to me, I’ll only say that those words have been said to me.” Meltzer called it a reflection of a broader view: “There is a prevailing viewpoint there among people and talent that is identical to some of the things that were tweeted.”

On the purpose of the angle, he explained: “It’s a really interesting thing, because it is a work… But they are using the thoughts of many people when doing this angle.” He further noted the attempt to blur reality: “They’re trying to make it out like it’s a shoot and they’re gonna really fight at this show. It’s weird because when you do it on twitter… I don’t know. It’s just an attempt. It’s an attempt to get some heat for the match.” Meltzer also clarified the limits of a real conflict: “Chelsea Green and Piper Niven they’re not gonna bury someone on their own team in public, because they know you can’t do this, it’s not allowed.”

(Source: WOR)