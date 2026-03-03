Impact on AMC viewership, Cena acknowledges Danhausen, Logan Paul reveals a big regret (video)

– The Thursday, February 26 episode of TNA Impact averaged 233,000 viewers on AMC. In the 18-49 demo, Impact drew a 0.03 rating.

– John Cena posted the following regarding Danhausen, which prompted a response:

Danhausen can see you John! Hustle. Loyalty. Respecthausen. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/QoO2hkg0Te — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) March 3, 2026

– Logan Paul reveals one of his biggest REGRETS is the incident in Japan:

Logan Paul reveals one of his biggest REGRETS is the incident in Japan:

“I think I became a better human because of it, and I certainly tried to do that. It wasn’t like, ‘Please forgive me, I’m a good guy.’ It was more like, I’m going to try to earn the chance to be forgiven. That incident was around nine years ago, and I think I’ve done a decent job of becoming a better person.”

“I think it needed to happen because I was heading down a really bad path at the time, and I was likely going to do something else that had permanent consequences. But the regret comes from the fact that there’s a victim who has a family, and they didn’t deserve to see that.”