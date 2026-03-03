Becky Lynch questions if Jessika Carr is a licensed referee, MJF says AEW ticket prices are reasonable

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
221

Becky Lynch (via X) promises she will get back her Intercontinental Championship and questions if Jessika Carr is a licensed referee:

This morning while getting my coffee at DAYGLOW (greatest coffee in the world, not just me saying it), a young fan named TIMMY came up to me with tears in his eyes. “BECKY, YOU’RE MY HERO!” He said, crying. “You can’t let bad guys like Carr and AJ win!” I assured Timmy that BIG TIME BECKS is on it. Very soon, AJ will HAVE to return MY TITLE because WE will expose the fact that CORRUPT CARR is NOT A LICENSED REFEREE!!! WE MUST DEMAND THAT PEARCE SHOW US HER REFEREE LICENSE AT ONCE!

MJF says AEW keeps ticket prices reasonable, taking a jab at WWE: “Unlike WWE, you don’t have to sell the soul of your first born to buy an [AEW] ticket. They are normal prices.” He adds a humorous dig at WWE fans: “We don’t discriminate against poors the same way the world champion does. I hate you people but somebody has to pay daddy’s bills.”

(Source: KVIA ABC-7)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here