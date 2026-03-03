3/3/26 WWE NXT Recap

WWE NXT Results – March 3, 2026

• NXT kicks off with Myles Borne

Myles celebrates becoming the new NXT North American Champion, and brings back the original NXT North American Title

Ethan Page interrupts and says that Myles got lucky last week and wants his rematch for the Title

Robert Stone comes out and announces they will have their Title Match right now

Myles Borne beats Ethan Page to retain the NXT North American Title

• Jaida Parker vs Blake Monroe is made official for NXT Vengeance Day

• Wren Sinclair beats Nikkita Lyons to advance to the next round of the WWE Women’s Speed Title #1 Contenders Tournament

• Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley have a face off ahead of their NXT Women’s North American Title Match at NXT Vengeance Day

• Shiloh Hill, Hank Walker, & Tank Ledger beat The Vanity Project

• Tony D vs Dion Lennox is made official for NXT Vengeance Day

• Dr Martin informs Lola Vice that she is risking being out of action for 6 Months if she aggravates her hand injury

Lola says she needs to face Kelan Jordan at NXT Vengeance Day, and has signed a waiver that NXT would not be responsible for any injuries she sustains

• Jacy Jayne vs Zaria for the NXT Women’s Title ends in a DQ after Sol Ruca interfered and takes out both of them

• Ricky Saints holds a Concert mocking Joe Hendry, but Hendry comes out and hits Ricky with his Guitar

The Vanity Project make their way to the ring and attack Hendry, but Myles Borne makes the save