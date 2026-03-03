3/1/26 ROH TV taping results from Jacksonville (spoilers)

ROH on HonorClub held their first tapings from Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday night. Going forward, ROH on HonorClub will be taped at the WJCT studios in Jacksonville, and they will return to the studios on March 22 for their next taping. Sunday’s tapings covered the HonorClub shows for the next three weeks.

Here are the full results of the show, per F4W Online:

* Proving Ground match: ROH Women’s World Champion Athena & Maya World went to a time-limit draw

* Pure Rules match: Josh Woods def. Nathan Cruz

* Billy Gunn, Brady Booker & Elijah Drago def. Cole Carter, Jacked Jameson & Griff Garrison

* Mark Davis def. Angelico

* Four Leaf Clover four corners match for a random immediate title shot from any promotion: AR Fox def. Shane Taylor, Daddy Magic, and Lee Johnson

* AEW International Champion Kazuchika Okada def. AR Fox

* Komander def. Sidney Akeem

* Top Flight vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (result not listed)

* Big Bill & Bryan Keith def. Darian Bengston and a local talent

* “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington & Adam Priest def. The Workhosemen

* ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet def. Hyan

* Big Bill def. Logan Cruz

* Mina Shirakawa def. Zayda Steel

* ROH Women’s Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo def. Billie Starkz

* Persephone def. Sara Leon

* Alec Price & Jordan Oliver def. Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds

* Scorpio Sky def. Bryan Keith

* Robyn Renegade def. Rachael Ellering

* Tehuti Miles def. Serpentico

* Trish Adora & Christyan XO def. Kelsey Raegen & Dream Girl Ellie

* Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese & Stori Denali def. Mark Davidson, Parker Li & Angelica Risk

* Proving Ground match: ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Shane Taylor, Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo def. QT Marshall, Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto

* Jay Lethal, Lee Johnson & Blake Christian def. Supastarz

* Grizzled Young Veterans & Isla Dawn def. OXP, Rosario Grillo & Valentina Rossi

* Juice Robinson & Austin Gunn def. MxM Collection

* Sammy Guevara & Beast Mortos def. Eddie & Orlando Colon

* Lacey Lane def. Robyn Renegade

* Diamante def. Hyena Hera

*ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty def. Josh Woods

*ROH Television Champion Nick Wayne def. Komander