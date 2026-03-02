WWE Raw is live tonight at 8/7c on Netflix from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.

Advertised is Gunther vs. Dragon Lee, Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Adam Pearce will address Seth Rollins, and CM Punk, AJ Lee and Roman Reigns will appear.

The following are WWE Raw results for Monday, March 2, written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on Netflix.

WWE RAW RESULTS 3/2/26

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ kicks things off as always. We then see a recap of this past Saturday night’s WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event and then the usual show-opening Superstar arrivals behind-the-scenes and outside of the building.

Seth Rollins Sets Up, Attacks Paul Heyman

At ringside, Paul Heyman, Logan Paul and Austin Theory get in the ring. Heyman introduces the trio and says they’re here to talk about Seth Rollins. Heyman says he hates Rollins and stole the credit of co-founding The Vision and The Shield.

He doesn’t deserve it and talks about how Rollins stole the Main Event at WrestleMania from Logan Paul. Heyman says the next time Rollins is in a WWE ring, they’ll stomp his ass out. And that’s not a prediction or spoiler, it’s a personal guarantee from the three members of The Vision.

Theory wants to share his theory and says he and Rollins go way back but Rollins’ story isn’t going forward. Paul gets on the mic and calls Rollins a scumbag and says he eliminated three people in the chamber and then Rollins stole his chance to fight at WrestleMania.

Paul calls out Rollins and demands Rollins come out or else they’ll hold the show hostage. Adam Pearce comes out and tells them to move it along and accuses them of attacking Jey Uso last week. Heyman says they didn’t do that but they can’t be responsible for what they’ll do to Seth Rollins.

Pearce says Rollins isn’t cleared to compete and to let him deal with Rollins. A masked man shows up by the ring and security chases him out. A second one comes out and Paul chases him out of the ring. A third one comes out and Theory chases him out. A fourth one comes out with Heyman in the ring on his own.

Heyman pleads with the fourth masked man and a fifth one shows up behind him and unmasks himself to be Seth Rollins. Rollins smokes Heyman with a chair and curb stomps Heyman in the center of the ring. Rollins poses in the ring while Heyman is laid out in the middle of the ring.

Rollins leaves through the crowd as medical staff run into the ring to tend to Heyman. We head to a break. When we return, we see Heyman is being put into an ambulance. Austin Theory and Logan Paul run by in a panic. They’re yelling at the medical staff to do something and to help Heyman. Paul is told to get the car and he leaves.

A car pulls up and Theory goes to get in and Jimmy Uso comes out of the car and beats up Theory. Uso walks to the ambulance and LA Knight is driving it and says Heyman will get the help he needs and Knight speeds away with Heyman in the back of the ambulance. That ends the wild start to this week’s show.

Gunther vs. Dragon Lee

Inside the arena, we hear the familiar sounds of the theme music for “The Career Killer” Gunther, who makes his way out for scheduled one-on-one action against Dragon Lee following weeks of brawls involving the two. As Gunther comes down to the ring, Lee attacks him from behind.

He beats Gunther down to the ring. Lee throws Gunther into the ring and then kicks him out of the ring and batters Gunther into the barricades. Gunther throws Lee over the barricades flattening him. On that note, we shift gears and head into another commercial break.

When the show returns, we see the match has started and is in the ring. We see welts on the back of Lee after the bump he took on the barricade heading into the break. Gunther is tearing at, and trying to take off the mask of Dragon Lee.

Gunther chops Lee to the mat and tries to take off Lee’s mask again. Lee connects with some punches but is taken down by a boot from Gunther. Gunther kicks Lee and goes back to unmasking Lee but fails again. Lee kicks Gunther and follows that up with chops to Gunther.

Lee runs at Gunther and Gunther clotheslines Lee to the mat and covers him for a near fall. Gunther starts untying Lee’s mask and sets Lee up for a powerbomb. Lee counters and rolls up Gunther for a near fall. Lee strikes Gunther a few times and kicks Gunther in the corner and knocks Gunther out of the ring.

Lee with a suicide dive, but Gunther catches Lee and slams him into the apron and chops him as we shift gears and head into another mid-match advertising time out as the action continues in our first match of the evening. When the show returns, we see Gunther still dominating the action. Near count outs lead to Gunther tearing Dragon Lee’s mask off and getting a submission win.

Winner: Gunther

AJ Lee WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Celebration

Now it’s time for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship celebration of AJ Lee.