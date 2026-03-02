WWE News and Notes

Chelsea Green praises Rhea Ripley as “the most talented wrestler in the world” after Elimination Chamber:

– Over 8,500+ fans are expected for Raw tonight in Indianapolis.

(source: @WrestleTix)

Lyra Valkyria reacts to AJ Lee winning the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship:

“2026 you’re crazy”

– Jake Hager Signs with UFC Power Slap for Heavyweight Debut:

Jake Hager, once Jack Swagger in WWE and an AEW veteran, announced a six-appearance deal with UFC’s Power Slap league during a TMZ interview. He’ll debut in the heavyweight division on April 17 in Las Vegas, the Friday before WrestleMania, after being recruited by Power Slap’s head of talent relations.

