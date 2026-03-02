Video: Logan Paul on his PRIME equity, becoming a millionaire at 21, AI president in the future

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
256

Logan Paul hints his PRIME equity may be worth around $200,000,000L

“We think you might have $80,000,000 – $90,000,000 liquid and then another $200,000,000 in PRIME equity”

Logan Paul responds and says they’re way off on the liquid figure and that it’s closer to $30M-$40M

However he doesn’t comment on how much his PRIME equity is actually worth..

– Paul reveals he became a liquid millionaire at 21:

”I made a list of goals, and one of them was to become a millionaire by 21. I was upset because I became a millionaire at 21, and my rule was to have a liquid million in the bank after tax, there’s a big difference between having liquid money and paper money”

– Paul believes there will be AI Presidents in the future:

“If the President is not AI they will be told exactly what to do and say by AI. It’s 100% inevitable, they’re gonna be able to do the job better than anyone”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here