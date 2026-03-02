Video: Logan Paul on his PRIME equity, becoming a millionaire at 21, AI president in the future

– Logan Paul hints his PRIME equity may be worth around $200,000,000L

Logan Paul hints his PRIME equity may be worth around $200,000,000 "We think you might have $80,000,000 – $90,000,000 liquid and then another $200,000,000 in PRIME equity" Logan Paul responds and says they're way off on the liquid figure and that it's closer to $30M-$40M… However he doesn't comment on how much his PRIME equity is actually worth..

– Paul reveals he became a liquid millionaire at 21:

Logan Paul reveals he became a liquid MILLIONAIRE at 21 "I made a list of goals, and one of them was to become a millionaire by 21. I was upset because I became a millionaire at 21, and my rule was to have a liquid million in the bank after tax, there's a big difference between having liquid money and paper money"

– Paul believes there will be AI Presidents in the future:

Logan Paul believes there will be AI Presidents in the future "If the President is not AI they will be told exactly what to do and say by AI. It's 100% inevitable, they're gonna be able to do the job better than anyone"

