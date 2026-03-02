Title change on Raw

Penta defeated Dirty Dom to become the new Intercontinental Champion on Monday Night Raw.
During the match, Dominik wants the bell hammer as JD McDonagh goes to get it as Finn Balor stops him
Penta then takes advantage for the win as he claims his first singles championship in WWE
After Dominik is cursed by Danhausen on RAW he loses the IC Championship.
It's PENTA TIME 🔥@PENTAELZEROM defeats Dominik Mysterio and is the new Intercontinental Champion! pic.twitter.com/V9khbIr1ra
— WWE (@WWE) March 3, 2026
#ANDNEW 🏆@PENTAELZEROM is the NEW Intercontinental Champion! pic.twitter.com/rNYQNhhgvu
— WWE (@WWE) March 3, 2026