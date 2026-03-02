Title change on Raw

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
243

Penta defeated Dirty Dom to become the new Intercontinental Champion on Monday Night Raw.

During the match, Dominik wants the bell hammer as JD McDonagh goes to get it as Finn Balor stops him

Penta then takes advantage for the win as he claims his first singles championship in WWE

After Dominik is cursed by Danhausen on RAW he loses the IC Championship.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here